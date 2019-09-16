Head of cattle smugglers

Home » Nation

Police in the southwest Yunnan Province have captured 14 suspects in connection with smuggling a total of 123 head of cattle from Myanmar into China. On September 7, police in Tengchong City confiscated 92 head of cattle in six vehicles in the China-Myanmar border township of Houqiao, arresting nine suspects. Police confiscated another 31 head of cattle in four vehicles in Tengchong on September 9, with five suspects caught on the spot.