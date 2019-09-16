The story appears on
Page A10
September 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Head of cattle smugglers
Police in the southwest Yunnan Province have captured 14 suspects in connection with smuggling a total of 123 head of cattle from Myanmar into China. On September 7, police in Tengchong City confiscated 92 head of cattle in six vehicles in the China-Myanmar border township of Houqiao, arresting nine suspects. Police confiscated another 31 head of cattle in four vehicles in Tengchong on September 9, with five suspects caught on the spot.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.