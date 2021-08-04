Hebei flood response

Home » Nation

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management jointly activated a level-IV emergency response on Monday for floods in the northern province of Hebei. Since late July, cities such as Handan and Xingtai in the province have suffered severe flooding triggered by torrential rainfalls, Typhoon In-Fa, and inflow of upstream water, MEM said. As of Monday, the floods had affected 654,000 people and claimed two lives in Hebei, with 103,000 relocated.