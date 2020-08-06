Advanced Search

August 6, 2020

Hebei on alert for rains

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2020 | Print Edition

North China’s Hebei Province yesterday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms, forecasting the heaviest downpours of this year.

Heavy rainfall in central and southern parts of the province will last for three days and may trigger mountain torrents and urban and farmland waterlogging, according to Yan Jusheng, an official with the provincial meteorological bureau. Torrential rains were forecast to hit the cities of Baoding, Shijiazhuang, Hengshui, Xingtai and Handan in the coastal province.

