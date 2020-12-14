Heilongjiang reports 5 new infections

Home » Nation

NORTHEAST China’s Heilongjiang Province reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the provincial health commission.

Three of the cases were reported in Suifenhe City. The patients are close contacts of a previously reported asymptomatic carrier.

Another domestically transmitted case is a 68-year-old woman living in Dongning City, about a 40-minute drive from Suifenhe.

The fifth COVID-19 patient contracted the virus in Russia and entered Tahe County on Friday.

Four cases have been confirmed since Thursday in Suifenhe and two in Dongning. Checkpoints have been set up in the two cities, and people were told not to leave unless necessary. Bus service has been suspended, schools closed and production halted at factories not making daily necessities. Restaurants were told to stop dine-in service and residential communities to control entry.

Both cities on Friday launched 3-day citywide testing.

In Turpan City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, four new asymptomatic cases were reported on Saturday. A 32-year-old man, who works for a local company, tested positive on Saturday during a routine nucleic acid test. The man’s wife, mother and one of his colleagues were later confirmed as asymptomatic cases in citywide testing of his close contacts.

The four carriers have been sent to a designated hospital for medical observation. The residential compound in Turpan’s Gaochang District, where the cases live, has been classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 starting from 10pm on Saturday.

Two tourists in Sanya, Hainan Province, were quarantined after being in close contact with an asymptomatic case in Xi’an.