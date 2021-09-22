Advanced Search

September 21, 2021

Henan again hit by heavy rains

Source: Xinhua | 00:03 UTC+8 September 21, 2021 | Print Edition

TORRENTIAL rains have battered central China’s Henan Province, which was hit hard by heavy rainstorms in July, since Friday, resulting in a Level-IV emergency response for floods issued yesterday at 8am, local authorities said.

From 8am on Friday to 8am yesterday, heavy downpours hit the province, with average precipitation in Jiyuan, Sanmenxia and Hebi cities reaching 117.2 millimeters, 110.8mm and 106.4mm, respectively, the provincial weather bureau said.

