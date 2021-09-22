The story appears on
Page A4
September 21, 2021
Related News
Henan again hit by heavy rains
TORRENTIAL rains have battered central China’s Henan Province, which was hit hard by heavy rainstorms in July, since Friday, resulting in a Level-IV emergency response for floods issued yesterday at 8am, local authorities said.
From 8am on Friday to 8am yesterday, heavy downpours hit the province, with average precipitation in Jiyuan, Sanmenxia and Hebi cities reaching 117.2 millimeters, 110.8mm and 106.4mm, respectively, the provincial weather bureau said.
