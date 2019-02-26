High vaccination rate

Home » Nation

China has maintained a vaccination rate of above 90 percent, said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. China’s immunization program requires vaccinations against diseases such as hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and measles for children and against diseases such as anthrax for targeted groups. The country’s vaccines are safe and effective overall, according to Gao, adding a work team has been set up to analyze vaccine-related problems exposed over recent years.