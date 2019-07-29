Higher education enrolment ratio at 48%

Home » Nation

CHINA’S gross enrolment ratio in tertiary education was 48.1 percent in 2018, registering a 2.4 percentage point increase from the previous year, according to official figures.

There were a total of 38.33 million students enrolled in the country’s universities and colleges, according to a statistical report on China’s education in 2018 issued recently by the Ministry of Education.

Of the total enrolment, 2.73 million students were with postgraduate programs, including 389,500 in doctoral degree studies and 2.34 million for master degrees, the figures showed.

The number of students enrolled in full-time bachelor degree programs and full-time junior college diploma programs in 2018 was 16.97 million and 11.33 million respectively.