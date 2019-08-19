The story appears on
Page A6
August 19, 2019
High-tech boost for chicken business
Hu Jinyan, 58, used her smartphone to watch real-time videos of chickens’ living conditions and their surroundings through a system installed in her chicken breeding base.
As the general manager of the base in north China’s Tianjin Municipality, Hu has made good use of high-tech to expand her chicken-raising business. With the product tracking system, customers can log into their WeChat accounts, the largest social networking platform in China, to get full information of the chickens and eggs. In addition, Hu can also use these “eyes” to better raise the chickens.
Now, more than 50,000 chickens with white bellies, black tails and red cockscombs live on the 200 hectares of the base, nesting in about 30 chicken sheds built on the top of mountains in the area.
“Our chickens run freely in the mountain. They eat worms, potherbs and wild fruits during the day. And we feed them mixed corns and bran without any additives at night,” Hu said.
Hu, a retired school teacher, believes that food safety is crucial for children’s health. In 2011, Hu decided to introduce a special breed of 5,000 baby chicks from southeast China’s Zhejiang Province.
“These lively chickens are good at running and flying compared with others and have a greater resistance to diseases. More importantly, the mountain land is a wonderful place to raise them,” she said.
The base’s lack of infrastructure brought Hu many problems. With the support of the local government, roads were built along the mountainside and the problems of water and electricity supply were fixed. Hu registered the trademark for her base in 2012 and established a complete industry chain, including chicken hatching, breeding and selling. In 2018, the sales volume reached about 11 million yuan (US$1.56 million).
