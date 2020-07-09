‘Historic’ as HK security office opens

Home » Nation

CHINA’S national security office in Hong Kong was inaugurated yesterday, marking a major step forward to restoring law and order in the global financial hub.

A plaque bearing the name of the new office was unveiled at a ceremony early yesterday, drawing rousing applause from the around 80 attendees representing various sectors of Hong Kong.

The office is located in the former Metropark Hotel, a 33-story building in the shopping and commercial district of Causeway Bay, near Victoria Park.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said the inauguration of the office was a historic moment and marked another milestone in establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.

Echoing Lam, Luo Huining, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, described the national security office as “the envoy of Hong Kong’s security” and “the gatekeeper of national security” in his speech.

Safeguarding national security is essentially within the purview of the central authorities, which have both the power and the responsibility to take all measures necessary, said Luo, who also serves as director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the newly established national security office, made his debut in Hong Kong at the ceremony and pledged that the office will undertake its mandate in strict compliance with the law and be subject to supervision in accordance with the law.

The office will not infringe upon the lawful rights and interests of any individual or organization, Zheng said.

Welcoming support from all sectors in Hong Kong for the office, Zheng called for joint efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, promote the steady and sustained implementation of “one country, two systems,” and ensure the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

According to the national security law, the office will analyze and assess developments related to safeguarding national security, provide opinions and make proposals on major strategies and important policies, and oversee, guide, coordinate with and support Hong Kong in safeguarding national security.

The law stipulates that the new office will handle national security cases when Hong Kong has difficulties in exercising jurisdiction due to the involvement of foreign or external forces or is unable to effectively enforce law due to the severity of a situation occurring, as well as when there is a major and imminent threat to national security.

Former Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR government Elsie Leung said the provision in the national security law is reasonable and she believes that the office will only exercise jurisdiction under specific circumstances.