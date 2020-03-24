Hong Kong bans entry to all non-residents

Home » Nation

HONG Kong will ban entry to all non-residents from midnight today in a bid to halt the coronavirus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, as she unveiled plans to stop restaurants and bars serving alcohol.

Stating tomorrow, “all non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will not be allowed into the city,” she said, adding the order would be in place for at least two weeks.

Non-residents will still be allowed to enter Hong Kong from the Chinese mainland, Macau and Taiwan but not if they have been to any other foreign country in the last 14 days.

Some 8,600 restaurants and bars with a license will also be banned from selling alcohol but will, for now, be allowed to remain open.