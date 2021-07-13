Hotel collapses, 1 dead

Home » Nation

A HOTEL collapsed in east China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing, the local government said.

The incident happened at around 3:33pm. As of 6:40pm, rescuers had pulled seven survivors from the rubble of the budget Siji Kaiyuan hotel in the popular tourist city of Suzhou, according to a statement on the city government’s official social media account. Four are in stable condition, and three in critical condition.

The Suzhou government said it was “sparing no effort to treat the injured,” adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the disaster. The Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms as well as a banquet hall and conference rooms, according to its listing on Trip.com.

Images published by state broadcaster CCTV showed more than a dozen rescue workers in helmets at the site of the disaster, with the warped cladding of the hotel visible atop a mound of rubble. Other images showed broken glass littering the ground around the rescuers, with pipes protruding from parts of the building that remained standing.