Hotpot the latest casualty of coronavirus epidemic

Home » Nation

HOTPOT has become the latest casualty of the novel coronavirus outbreak after 10 Hong Kong family members contracted the infection due to sharing the dish, a popular winter tradition.

Comprised of a vat of soup at the center of a table, hotpot is a deeply communal dish.

Those enjoying it dip a variety of meats, seafood and vegetables into the bubbling broth that becomes more intense as the meal progresses.

But health experts have sounded warnings after a cluster of coronavirus cases were discovered in one Hong Kong family who had shared a hotpot meal over the Chinese New Yea holiday with a carrier of the virus from China's mainland.

As the 10th positive case within the family was confirmed Monday, stock prices for large hotpot companies with restaurants in Hong Kong and the mainland plunged.

Xiabuxiabu closed 7.1 percent lower, Haidilao was down 4.8 percent while Yihai International, which makes hotpot seasonings and sauces, dropped 2.7 percent.

In Hong Kong, major restaurant chains, including Fairwood, Cafe de Coral, Yoshinoya and Maxim’s, announced they are temporarily removing hotpot from their menus.

Maxim’s also confirmed that two of the infected family members from the hotpot cluster worked in their restaurants, which will be closed and disinfected.

Haidilao, China’s largest hotpot chain, has already closed all its restaurants on the mainland, where the viral epidemic has killed more than 1,000 people.

The company said it will not close its Hong Kong restaurants but will start checking the temperatures of patrons.

Sam Wong, who owns 66 Hotpot, a family-run restaurant in Hong Kong’s bustling Mongkok district, said 20 customers have canceled bookings since news of the family cluster broke.

“I don’t think the focus should be placed specifically on hotpot considering the habit among Chinese people of communally sharing food,” said Wong. “But given hotpot is part of this cluster infection case, our business can’t help but be affected.”

Wong said he is conducting thermometer checks on all customers, has placed disinfectant-soaked floor mats at the restaurant’s entrance and is replacing reusable chopsticks with disposable ones.

“My boyfriend and I will have hotpot at home because we don’t want to eat it in a public place right now,” said Emily Mok, a local flight attendant.