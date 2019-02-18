Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

February 18, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

House collapse kills 3

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 18, 2019 | Print Edition

Three people were killed and another 14 injured after a house collapsed in southeast China’s Fujian Province. The accident happened at 5:50am on Saturday in Cangshan District in the city of Fuzhou, the provincial capital, where a self-built house made of bricks and concrete fell. The accident trapped 17 people, three of whom died due to severe injuries. The rest did not sustain life-threatening injuries, and six have been discharged from the hospital. The two house owners, both surnamed Zheng, have been detained and are being investigated on suspicion of harming public security. The collapsed house was built in 2003.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿