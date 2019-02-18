The story appears on
House collapse kills 3
Three people were killed and another 14 injured after a house collapsed in southeast China’s Fujian Province. The accident happened at 5:50am on Saturday in Cangshan District in the city of Fuzhou, the provincial capital, where a self-built house made of bricks and concrete fell. The accident trapped 17 people, three of whom died due to severe injuries. The rest did not sustain life-threatening injuries, and six have been discharged from the hospital. The two house owners, both surnamed Zheng, have been detained and are being investigated on suspicion of harming public security. The collapsed house was built in 2003.
