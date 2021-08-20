Huawei exec’s Canada extradition hearings close

Home » Nation

HUAWEI executive Meng Wanzhou’s fight in a Canadian court against extradition to the United States to face fraud and conspiracy charges wrapped up on Wednesday after nearly 1,000 days of legal wranglings and diplomatic brawls.

Supreme Court of British Columbia Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said she will on October 21 likely set a date to deliver her ruling.

The daughter of company founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC Bank by falsely misrepresenting links between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary that sold telecoms equipment to Iran.

This, according to the US Justice Department, put the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran, as it continued to clear US dollar transactions for Huawei.

In a hearing last week, Meng’s lawyers rejected the US allegations, accused Canadian and US officials of abuse of process and called for her release.

Defense lawyer Mark Sandler argued this week there was no deceit and no loss or risk of loss to HSBC, telling the court: “We have turned fraud law on its head in this proceeding.”

Meng, 49, is living in a Vancouver mansion on bail conditions that include a curfew and electronic monitoring, as she awaits the outcome of her extradition proceedings. If sent to the US for trial and subsequently convicted, Meng could face more than 30 years in a US prison.

Yesterday, China’s foreign ministry said Meng’s case was entirely political and aimed to suppress Chinese enterprises.

“We urge Canada to immediately correct its mistake, to release Meng Wanzhou and allow her to return home safely as soon as possible,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, adding that the Canadian government has been acting as an accomplice for the US side.