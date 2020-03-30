Hubei slowly returning to normalcy

Home » Nation

WITH a Fuzhou Airlines flight departing Yichang City early yesterday, civil aviation service began to resume in central China’s Hubei Province after a suspension for the control of the novel coronavirus outbreak in January.

Flight FU6779 with 64 passengers left the Three Gorges Airport in Yichang for Fuzhou, capital of southeast China’s Fujian Province.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, except for the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, all passenger and cargo flights on domestic air routes via airports in Hubei resumed yesterday.

The province that was hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak lifted outbound travel restrictions in all areas except Wuhan on March 25, with all checkpoints at expressway exits, national and provincial level highways reopened within two days, as the virus outbreak continues to subside.

Xu Zuoqiang, chairman and general manager of the Three Gorges Airport, said that before the resumption of flights, the airport had carried out a comprehensive disinfection and organized staff training for epidemic control and prevention.

The airport has newly installed thermal imaging equipment for mass body temperature checks on people in the departure and arrival halls. Isolation areas have also been prepared to quarantine people tested with fever.

The CAAC’s central and southern regional subsidiary said that yesterday, airports in Hubei had a total of 98 departing flights.

Hubei is a central China air traffic hub. All air traffic control units in the central and southern regions have cooperated to fully ensure the safe and orderly resumption of Hubei civil aviation, the CAAC said.

Inside Wuhan, public transport is gradually resuming to normal.

Subway reopened on Saturday. “We clearly remember that the metro service had been suspended for 65 days,” said Li Wei, a staff worker of the Wuhan metro service operator. “I was startled when I first saw the news of shutting down the metro system as I never expected such a scenario to happen one day. We are excited and happy today to resume the service to serve the Wuhan residents again,” Li said.

Passengers for six metro lines in the capital of Hubei Province are asked to scan their health QR codes with real name information and check body temperature before entering the metro stations and wear face masks during the whole journey. Many were seen even wearing rubber gloves and hats that can cover the face.

The subway service operator has installed 200 infrared intelligent temperature monitoring equipment at 182 subway stations that are back to service in the initial period.

Inside the subway carriages, there are yellow signs that ask passengers to sit with an empty seat between two of them and security guards who tell people to wear masks during their trips, not to assemble and scan trip-tracking codes when getting off the subway.

The trip tracking is designed to aid the epidemic prevention and control work. To reduce potential cross-infection, the subway carriages will also be disinfected partly every day and entirely every five days.

“We are finally back. I can go to work next Monday,” said a subway passenger surnamed Yang, who just arrived in Wuhan on Saturday with another two family members carrying eggs, preserved meat and vegetables from Sichuan Province.

The city with a population of some 11 million has added 36 bus routes in the downtown area, bringing the total number to 180, while other districts are allowed to resume bus routes gradually, local transport authority said.