Hungry bears loot nature park kitchen

Home » Nation

Two hungry brown bears stole a bag of flour and some canned meat after sneaking into a conservation station in northwest China.

The adult bears smashed windows of the kitchen at the station in the Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region around 1:30am on November 12, reserve staff said.

Conservation staff saw two brown bears wandering around the station for days before the hunt for food occurred, and they found bears’ tracks near the broken kitchen after the theft. Four reserve workers were sleeping in a nearby house, and no one was hurt.

Unexpectedly, the two “thieves” were caught returning to the same kitchen at midnight on Saturday and wolfing down some Chinese cabbages and celery. The theft was spotted by a reserve worker who hid in a car and took photos as evidence.

The reserve has seen a rising number of small rodents and hoofed animals as the ecological environment has been improving, said Gong Junsheng, deputy director of the administration of the Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve.

“With more prey, the number of brown bears has also increased. We saw 15 brown bears one day during patrol,” Gong said.

Brown bears are listed under the second class of wildlife protection in China. An adult brown bear usually measures around 1.2 meters long, 1 meter tall and weighs more than 100 kilograms. “They are very strong and aggressive,” said Xu Donghua, a researcher at the nature reserve.

With low temperatures and snow, many rodents are hibernating. “The bears may not store enough food, so they resort to stealing at the conservation station. They will soon begin a five-month hibernation,” said Xu.

With an average altitude of 4,580 meters, the reserve covers 4.5 million hectares.