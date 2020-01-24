Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 24, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Hydrogen buses pass

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 24, 2020 | Print Edition

Two buses fueled by hydrogen cells designed for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have passed tests under extremely cold weather in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The 60 kilowatt and 120 kilowatt cells, developed by SinoHytec, were used on the 9-meter-long and 12-meter-long buses produced by a subsidiary of BAIC Motor. The buses successfully started after being parked for eight hours at minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿