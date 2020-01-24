Hydrogen buses pass

Home » Nation

Two buses fueled by hydrogen cells designed for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have passed tests under extremely cold weather in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The 60 kilowatt and 120 kilowatt cells, developed by SinoHytec, were used on the 9-meter-long and 12-meter-long buses produced by a subsidiary of BAIC Motor. The buses successfully started after being parked for eight hours at minus 30 degrees Celsius.