The story appears on
Page A9
October 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
IPR scam busted
Beijing customs has busted the biggest intellectual property infringement case so far this year, confiscating more than 60,000 fake goods of international brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Adidas and Chanel. The counterfeit products include glasses, bags, garments and shoes. Beijing customs has been stepping up intellectual property rights protection. By October 20, customs has seized 1,094 batches of products worth more than 2.3 million yuan (US$342,900).
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.