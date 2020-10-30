Advanced Search

October 30, 2020

IPR scam busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 October 30, 2020 | Print Edition

Beijing customs has busted the biggest intellectual property infringement case so far this year, confiscating more than 60,000 fake goods of international brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Adidas and Chanel. The counterfeit products include glasses, bags, garments and shoes. Beijing customs has been stepping up intellectual property rights protection. By October 20, customs has seized 1,094 batches of products worth more than 2.3 million yuan (US$342,900).

