The story appears on
Page A4
March 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Illegal social bodies
The Ministry of Civil Affairs and 21 other departments yesterday jointly issued a circular, requiring further efforts to crack down harder on and rectify illegal social organizations.
The circular demands that companies and public institutions should not collude with such organizations to carry out illegal activities or provide convenience for their activities. Internet firms are asked to tighten identity verification of their users as well as check and manage information released on online platforms more strictly.
They are also prohibited from providing services for illegal social organizations to carry out activities online.
