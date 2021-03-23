Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A4

March 23, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Illegal social bodies

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 23, 2021 | Print Edition

The Ministry of Civil Affairs and 21 other departments yesterday jointly issued a circular, requiring further efforts to crack down harder on and rectify illegal social organizations.

The circular demands that companies and public institutions should not collude with such organizations to carry out illegal activities or provide convenience for their activities. Internet firms are asked to tighten identity verification of their users as well as check and manage information released on online platforms more strictly.

They are also prohibited from providing services for illegal social organizations to carry out activities online.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿