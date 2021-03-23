Illegal social bodies

Home » Nation

The Ministry of Civil Affairs and 21 other departments yesterday jointly issued a circular, requiring further efforts to crack down harder on and rectify illegal social organizations.

The circular demands that companies and public institutions should not collude with such organizations to carry out illegal activities or provide convenience for their activities. Internet firms are asked to tighten identity verification of their users as well as check and manage information released on online platforms more strictly.

They are also prohibited from providing services for illegal social organizations to carry out activities online.