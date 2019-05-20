Advanced Search

May 20, 2019

Imports of solid waste continue to decline

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 20, 2019 | Print Edition

Importation of solid waste continued to decline in the first four months of the year as the country tightened enforcement of a ban.

Importation of plastic, paper and metal waste totaled 4.74 million tons during the January-April period, down 33.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Administration of Customs. In April alone, solid waste imports were 1.3 million tons, down from 1.38 million tons in March.

China began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s and for years has been the world’s largest importer, despite its weak capacity in garbage disposal. Some companies have profited by illegally bringing waste into the country, posing a threat to the environment.

Given rising public awareness of environmental protection and China’s green development drive, the government decided to phase out and halt such imports by the end of 2019, except for those containing resources that are not substitutable.

Nation
