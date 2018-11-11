Improved legal services for private firms

Home » Nation

CHINA will create a sound environment for private businesses by improving legal services and law enforcement, Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua said yesterday.

The Ministry of Justice will push forward the revision and annulment of laws and regulations that have hindered private businesses, thus enabling private businesses to have equal access to government investment grants and subsidized loans, Fu said.

Suggestions by private businesses should be fully considered when drafting and reviewing laws and regulations concerning the interests of private businesses, he said, asking authorities to give an explanation on the unadapted opinions raised by private entrepreneurs.

The ministry has released a regulation requiring judicial organs at various levels to provide quality legal services and create a sound legal environment for private enterprises.

The regulation is aimed to help private businesses reduce burden, create a fair competition environment, improve law enforcement, and protect the legal interests of private businesses.

Fu said the ministry will conduct standardized and transparent administrative law enforcement while abandoning arbitrary inspection, as well as overlapped examination and punishment targeting private businesses.

The ministry will also coordinate with relevant authorities to further streamline administration and delegate powers and reduce the cost of market access for private enterprises, the minister said.

It will provide the enterprises with better public legal assistance and focus on resolving disputes of private enterprises, Fu added.

On Saturday, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said China will provide more investment opportunities and better services for private businesses in the country.

China will promote a series of projects in sectors like transport, energy, ecology and environmental protection in line with national industrial policies, with sound preliminary works and clear investment return mechanism to private businesses, said Ning, who is also the head of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Each year, the country will publish a list of promotion projects for private businesses, with follow-up support and services.

Apart from reducing administrative approvals, China will continue to remove hidden obstacles for private capital to enter key sectors, reinforcing financing support for private investment, he said.

Ning said China has implemented pilot reforms of mixed ownership in electricity, oil, gas, railway, and aviation.

He said China will expand the pilot areas, make better use of private capital, and improve supporting policies. He urged private enterprises to participate in the experiment.