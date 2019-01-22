In Guizhou, officials told to stay away from Moutai

Home » Nation

Authorities in southwestern Guizhou Province have banned officials from using their position to promote sales of the famous Moutai liquor as part of an anti-graft drive.

The regulation was issued Thursday in Guizhou, the birthplace of Moutai liquor, produced by Kweichow Moutai Co.

It prohibits officials, their spouses, children and their children’s spouses from participating in commercial activities related to the Moutai liquor. It also forbids officials using their positions to acquire Moutai business licenses, raise sales quotas for stakeholders and facilitate the resale of the liquor for profit.

Officials shall not abuse their authority in giving out Moutai business approvals. They shall not send or receive Moutai liquor as gifts. The regulation also outlaws other behaviors that involve improperly taking part in or interfering with Moutai-related business operations. Officials are required to properly educate and manage their family members, relatives and others who are close to them and urge them to follow the new rule.

The regulation promises harsh disciplinary and legal punishment. Zhang Ping, deputy secretary of the Guizhou provincial disciplinary inspection commission, said the new regulation is an update of a regulation introduced in the province in 2017. Moutai is a sorghum-based spirit produced by Kweichow Moutai and is China’s top brand of baijiu.