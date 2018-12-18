In lieu of old toilets, clean and modern restrooms

Home » Nation

China plans to build or renovate about 21,000 toilets at tourist destinations next year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The move is part of the “toilet revolution,” ongoing in China’s tourist industry since 2015, which aims to provide tourists with modern and clean toilets.

The country built or upgraded nearly 24,000 restrooms for tourists this year, including about 15,000 in its less-developed central and western areas, the ministry said.

Between 2015 and 2017, China invested 1.64 billion yuan (US$237.8 million) to install or renovate more than 70,000 toilets for tourists, it said.

Advanced technologies have been used in the new toilets to improve their hygiene, save energy and water, and make them more accessible. A mobile navigation app has been launched to help tourists find toilets in scenic areas.

To boost domestic tourism, China aims to install or upgrade a total of 64,000 toilets for tourists from 2018 to 2020.