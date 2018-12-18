The story appears on
Page A6
December 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
In lieu of old toilets, clean and modern restrooms
China plans to build or renovate about 21,000 toilets at tourist destinations next year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The move is part of the “toilet revolution,” ongoing in China’s tourist industry since 2015, which aims to provide tourists with modern and clean toilets.
The country built or upgraded nearly 24,000 restrooms for tourists this year, including about 15,000 in its less-developed central and western areas, the ministry said.
Between 2015 and 2017, China invested 1.64 billion yuan (US$237.8 million) to install or renovate more than 70,000 toilets for tourists, it said.
Advanced technologies have been used in the new toilets to improve their hygiene, save energy and water, and make them more accessible. A mobile navigation app has been launched to help tourists find toilets in scenic areas.
To boost domestic tourism, China aims to install or upgrade a total of 64,000 toilets for tourists from 2018 to 2020.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.