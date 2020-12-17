Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

December 17, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Indoor ice and snow festival in Nanjing

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 December 17, 2020 | Print Edition

Nanjing will hold an indoor ice and snow festival from January 1 to February 27, 2021, according to local authorities.

The festival will be held at Nanjing International Exhibition Center and cover a total area of 10,000 square meters. Under the theme of playing and enjoying snow, the festival includes a ski slope, snow-based entertainment, and an ice and snow area in Nordic style.

The primary ski slope in the festival will measure up to 160 meters in length and 30 meters in width with a slope of around 20 degrees.

In addition to traditional ice and snow sports, the festival will feature activities such as sledging, a snow labyrinth and sleigh riding.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿