Indoor ice and snow festival in Nanjing

Nanjing will hold an indoor ice and snow festival from January 1 to February 27, 2021, according to local authorities.

The festival will be held at Nanjing International Exhibition Center and cover a total area of 10,000 square meters. Under the theme of playing and enjoying snow, the festival includes a ski slope, snow-based entertainment, and an ice and snow area in Nordic style.

The primary ski slope in the festival will measure up to 160 meters in length and 30 meters in width with a slope of around 20 degrees.

In addition to traditional ice and snow sports, the festival will feature activities such as sledging, a snow labyrinth and sleigh riding.