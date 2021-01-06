Inner Mongolia project aims to raise forest cover

Home » Nation

North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region plans to afforest about 3.3 million hectares of land in the next five years, local authorities said yesterday.

The afforestation project aims to raise the region’s forest coverage from the current 22.1 percent to 23.5 percent in 2025, according to the regional forestry and grassland bureau.

A total of 5 million hectares of grass will also be planted in the next five years, the bureau said.