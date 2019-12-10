Interdisciplinary talent to see big demand

Home » Nation

DEMAND for interdisciplinary talents will increase across different sectors in 2020 with the acceleration in technology transformation in China, according to a report released in Shanghai.

As industries increase investment in digitalization, demand for digital and e-commerce technology talent, cloud architects, engineers, data scientists, data architects and analytics talent continues to grow in China, professional recruitment services firm Michael Page said in the China Salary Benchmark 2020 Report for six major cities.

The six cities are Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Chengdu in Sichuan Province.

According to the Salary Benchmark 2020 report for Shanghai, employees in the tech discipline can expect a 20 percent average salary increase when switching jobs within similar industries.

Digital transformation and high technology are predicted to be further put into application in different sectors. With more investments pouring into the application of big data and artificial intelligence in health care and life science, there is an emerging number of start-ups longing for talent with both big data experience and clinical knowledge.

There is also a notable rise of digital therapeutics as the pharmaceutical industry has become increasingly interested in digital health space, according to the report.

The report also said that some other traditional industries are being gradually impacted by digital transformation, such as finance and human resources.

For example, the rise of fintech has drastically changed the finance industry. Big data can assist in the analysis of financial information. Digital banking can provide a better user experience for customers. The human resources industry is also using data science to assist organizational structuring and recruiting.

“Digital transformation has a deep influence on traditional industries. Internet of Things, 5G and e-commerce are leading industries like engineering and procurement into a new direction,” said Peggy Zhu, director of Michael Page China. “The demand for digital transformation exists in all sectors. Interdisciplinary talents who master skills in high technologies and understand specific industries will be even more popular in the talent market.”

The Michael Page China Salary Benchmark 2020 is derived from 100,000 data points in the company’s data and network in China, which includes job advertisements and placements from July 2018 to June 2019.