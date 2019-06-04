Advanced Search

June 4, 2019

International postgrad student, degree numbers up

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 4, 2019

A total of 85,000 international students studied in postgraduate programs in China in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 12.28 percent, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Among 492,200 international students studying in China last year, 52.44 percent were studying in degree programs, up 6.86 percent from 2017.

The growth of international students in engineering, management, science and agricultural science all reached 20 percent, indicating the increasing attraction of science programs in China.

The international students in China came from 196 countries and regions with 52.95 percent from 64 countries along the Belt and Road. About 63,000 of them were sponsored by Chinese government scholarships.

Meanwhile, the number of Chinese studying overseas reached 662,100 last year, 53,700 more than that in 2017.

