Internet firms told to clamp down on porn

Chinese authorities have called on online service providers to take stricter measures to deal with pornographic content on their platforms, to create a “green, safe and civilized” online environment for the youth.

The National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications issued a statement saying that efforts to manage the safety of online content are not only a legal obligation but also a social responsibility for Internet businesses, according to a report by the China Press Publication Radio Film and Television Journal.

The statement called on social network platforms, search engines and short video and live broadcasting websites which have vast numbers of young users to adopt stricter standards and measures in managing the content on their platforms to earnestly perform their duties.

It also named and shamed services operated by Internet giant Baidu as well as microblogging platform Sina Weibo for loose control in this regard.

The office pledged enhanced efforts in supervision and in handling reports from the public.