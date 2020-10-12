Internet stars as new jobs recognized

Home » Nation

Since early autumn, livestreamer Yan Wan has been trying on thick winter coats for online shoppers. Viewers of her on internet platform Taobao Live could be as many as 50,000 a day.

“I can introduce all the selling points of a piece of clothing in less than a minute,” she said.

The 20-year-old working in Zhuzhou in central China’s Hunan Province is a popular online marketer, a new profession capitalizing on the interactivity of the internet in promoting products.

“Online customers can learn details about the products in my livestreaming shows while enjoying more favorable prices,” said Yan, who received training from her company on clothing design, marketing and skills.

In a bid to upgrade the traditional wholesale markets, Hunan Tianze Huali E-Commerce Co started to train livestreamers last December. Yan was among the first batch.

“All those we trained are full-time marketers,” said Li Tianyun, the company’s deputy general manager. “We sign long-term contracts to guarantee fixed incomes for the livestreamers who, after the expiration of the contracts, can train new online marketers, open online clothing stores and even set up e-commerce platforms independently.”

In recent years, new professions like online marketers have sprouted up in China, bolstered by the continuous development of new modes of the economy. Since April last year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has released three batches of 38 new occupations.

Among them, ability appraisers for the elderly have filled a gap in the market for elderly care. China now needs about 1.5 million ability appraisers of the elderly, but has fewer than 100,000.

Tan Hui, who has more than 10 years’ experience as a specialist doctor for the elderly, is now an ability appraiser in Zhicheng Yinxin Nursing Home in Zhuzhou.

By evaluating residents’ cognitive ability, mental state, perception and communication ability, and social participation ability, Tan issues assessment reports to help determine how much care they require.

Based on the results, the residents will be initially divided into different grades.

“As a new profession, ability appraisers for the elderly could pave the way for the improvement of senior care services,” Tan said.