The story appears on
Page A8
August 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Irrational online talk bad for all
Irrational and undesirable online fan behavior in China interferes with socio-economic and cultural order, and should be addressed and corrected, a commentary in the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said yesterday.
It said Chinese regulators had achieved some success in “rectifying undesirable fan culture.”
They have closed more than 4,000 illegal social media accounts.
And authorities have removed more than 150,000 pieces of what they term negative and harmful information, and closed down groups and topics of discussion.
But the paper said fan groups presented a considerable challenge to governance given “intertwined chains of capital and interests” as well as “undesirable tendencies” including money-worship.
It noted fan groups mostly comprise teenagers in need of positive guidance.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.