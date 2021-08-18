Advanced Search

August 18, 2021

Irrational online talk bad for all

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 August 18, 2021 | Print Edition

Irrational and undesirable online fan behavior in China interferes with socio-economic and cultural order, and should be addressed and corrected, a commentary in the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said yesterday.

It said Chinese regulators had achieved some success in “rectifying undesirable fan culture.”

They have closed more than 4,000 illegal social media accounts.

And authorities have removed more than 150,000 pieces of what they term negative and harmful information, and closed down groups and topics of discussion.

But the paper said fan groups presented a considerable challenge to governance given “intertwined chains of capital and interests” as well as “undesirable tendencies” including money-worship.

It noted fan groups mostly comprise teenagers in need of positive guidance.

