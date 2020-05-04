It’s time to remeasure Mt Everest

Home » Nation

IT is the first time for Xue Qiangqiang, 37, to ascend Mount Qomolangma, or Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. He is with a Chinese team that will remeasure the mountain’s height this month.

A father of two young boys, one of whom is just 3 months old, Xue works for the First Land Measurement Team under the Ministry of Natural Resources, which is organizing the ascent and survey along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Administration of Sport and the government of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Though the official announcement of the survey was made last Thursday, preparations have been going on for some time. Since March 2, 53 members of the team, including Xue, have conducted preliminary leveling, gravity, global navigation satellite system, and astronomical surveys at the mountain and its peripheral areas.

The final ascent to the peak is planned for this month when the weather allows, said Li Guopeng, team chief.

Xue’s job is to manage an observation point at the western Rongpo glacier, about 5,600 meters above sea level. It is one of the six points to conduct intersection surveys using trigonometry, the traditional method of measuring heights.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of scaled measurement and scientific research on Mount Qomolangma and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 meters and 8,844.43 meters, respectively.

This time, the team is using both traditional and modern surveying and mapping technologies such as GNSS satellite survey, precision leveling, geodimeter, snow depth radar survey, gravity survey, astronomical survey and satellite remote sensing, said Li. China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and homegrown surveying equipment are also being utilized.

Li said results from the survey will also facilitate studies in glacier change, earthquakes and earth movements.

Xue joined the team in 2002, a veteran institution that sent members to measure the world’s tallest mountain in 2005.

“I applied for the 2005 survey, but I was not chosen. I’m lucky to have been selected this time. I’m not afraid of any hardships. I’m going all out,” he said.

Starting from April 20, Xue has been performing simulation surveys outdoors. Xue’s job requires him to spend most of the time working outdoors and he is no stranger to the harsh environment. However, measuring the world’s tallest mountain comes as a fresh challenge.

Since the beginning of April, Xue and his colleagues have tried to select a proper point to place their observation equipment but had to put off plans due to snowstorms. “At first, we were only 300 meters from our destination, but the wind and snow were getting rough, so we had to turn back,” he said.

The surveyors were able to make a second attempt on April 16. Each of them needed to carry a 15-kilogram pack, including instruments and supplies.

To reach the western Rongpo point, Xue’s team had to mount a 300-meter-tall slope, a potentially deadly proposition. “As I climbed, I was gasping, and my chest hurt. When I finally made it over the slope, my gloves were worn, and I almost collapsed. We are not professional climbers. I feel that it’s not only physical strength that we depend on but also a strong determination to complete the job,” he said.

The remeasurement of the mountain comes on the 60th anniversary of human beings reaching the summit via the north ridge.