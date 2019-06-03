Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 3, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ivory tusks seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 3, 2019 | Print Edition

Police and customs authorities in south China’s Guangdong Province have busted an ivory smuggling ring, arresting 20 suspects and seizing nearly 7.5 tons of tusks. Police were tipped off in January and uncovered a gang smuggling tusks from Nigeria and other foreign countries. On March 30, police struck in Beijing as well as in the provinces of Anhui, Shandong, Fujian and Guangdong, and seized 2,748 ivory tusks.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿