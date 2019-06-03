The story appears on
June 3, 2019
Ivory tusks seized
Police and customs authorities in south China’s Guangdong Province have busted an ivory smuggling ring, arresting 20 suspects and seizing nearly 7.5 tons of tusks. Police were tipped off in January and uncovered a gang smuggling tusks from Nigeria and other foreign countries. On March 30, police struck in Beijing as well as in the provinces of Anhui, Shandong, Fujian and Guangdong, and seized 2,748 ivory tusks.
