The story appears on
Page A5
May 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Jail for graft
Yang Keqin, former chief procurator of the Jilin Provincial People’s Procuratorate, was sentenced to 13 years in jail for bribery, the Shijiazhuang Intermediate People’s Court said yesterday.
The court has imposed a fine of 4 million yuan (US$622,000) and ordered Yang to turn over all his illicit gains. From 2011 to 2019, Yang illegally accepted money and gifts worth 46.35 million yuan.
