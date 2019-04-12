The story appears on
Page A6
April 12, 2019
Jail for taking bribes
Wang Sanyun, former vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Health Committee of the National People’s Congress, was sentenced to 12 years in prison yesterday for taking bribes worth more than 66.85 million yuan (US$9.98 million). His illegal gains will be turned over to the national treasury. He was also fined 4 million yuan, according to a statement by a court in the city of Zhengzhou, Henan Province. The court took into account the fact that Wang had confessed and provided tip-offs.
