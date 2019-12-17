Jail over corn fire

The story appears on
Page A6
December 17, 2019
A MAN has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing a forest fire in the northeast China. The verdict was given by a court in the city of Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province. On April 17, the man Zhang Zhenhe used a lighter to burn cornstalks to clear the land in a fire-prone area in Hunnan District. The forest fire was blown by the wind into nearby hay. The fire damaged over 827 hectares of forests and caused losses of over 24.6 million yuan (US$3.5 million). More than 10,000 residents were evacuated. The court said Zhang had caused heavy losses to public and private property.
