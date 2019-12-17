Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 17, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Jail over corn fire

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 17, 2019 | Print Edition

A MAN has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing a forest fire in the northeast China. The verdict was given by a court in the city of Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province. On April 17, the man Zhang Zhenhe used a lighter to burn cornstalks to clear the land in a fire-prone area in Hunnan District. The forest fire was blown by the wind into nearby hay. The fire damaged over 827 hectares of forests and caused losses of over 24.6 million yuan (US$3.5 million). More than 10,000 residents were evacuated. The court said Zhang had caused heavy losses to public and private property.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿