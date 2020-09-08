Japan, SKorea hit as storm heads to northeast China

Home » Nation

A POWERFUL typhoon lashed South Korea yesterday after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left up to eight people dead or missing.

More than 300,000 households were still without power in the afternoon after Typhoon Haishen roared past Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, ripping off roofs and dumping half a meter of water in just a day.

By lunchtime yesterday, the storm had moved over South Korea. More than 1,600 people were evacuated in preparation for the storm, while more than 76 flights across 7 airports, including Jeju International Airport, were canceled.

Haishen was forecast to make landfall again in Chongjin, North Hamgyong province in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, at around midnight, according to South Korea’s Meteorological Administration. It is expected to approach northeast China’s Jilin Province today.

China’s national observatory yesterday renewed a blue alert for Haishen, which is expected to generate strong winds affecting parts of eastern and northern China’s coastal areas.

In Japan, rescue workers were picking through mud and detritus seeking four missing people after a landslide in rural Miyazaki.

Dozens of police officers were on their way to help, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo.

At least one person had been killed by the typhoon, he said, with the causes of another three deaths during the storm not known.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least 38 other people were injured, five of them seriously.

Haishen, which came on the heels of another powerful typhoon, crashed into Okinawa on Saturday and moved northward throughout Sunday.

Around 1.8 million people were told to seek shelter for fear that the 200-kilometer-per-hour winds would wreak havoc on Japan’s wooden housing stock.

In South Korea, at least five people were hurt, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. Traffic lights and trees were felled in and around Busan, streets were flooded and power was knocked out for around 20,000 homes across the country. The storm also destroyed or sank around 80 fishing boats, and caused generating turbines at two nuclear reactors in the southeastern city of Gyeongju to automatically stop.

The typhoon cut electricity to Hyundai Motor’s assembly lines in the city of Ulsan, bringing production to a halt for several hours.

China’s national observatory said that gales are expected to hit parts of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and coastal regions of the Liaodong Peninsula, the Shandong Peninsula as well as Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces.

Northeast China’s Jilin Province has prepared emergency supplies worth over 130 million yuan (US$18.94 million) and organized 70 warehouses stocked with emergency supplies across the province. Jilin has also set up more than 1,900 emergency response and rescue teams and a special fund of 230 million yuan for disaster relief.