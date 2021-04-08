The story appears on
April 8, 2021
Jimmy Lai pleas guilty
HONG Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and two former lawmakers from the special administrative region, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum, yesterday pleaded guilty of taking part in an unauthorized assembly on August 31, 2019.
Lee and Yeung were released on bail yesterday. Lai, founder of Apple Daily and media group Next Digital, was returned to jail as he also faces charges of fraud and colluding with foreign forces under the national security law. The court was shown footage of the three at the event. They were arrested on February 28, 2020.
Their guilty pleas came six days after Lai, Lee and five former lawmakers were convicted for organizing and participating in a march in a separate unlawful protest also held in 2019. They face the maximum possible punishment of five years in prison.
