Job training helps Uygur escape rural hardships

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region created jobs for 75,000 poor residents in its southern regions in 2018, local authorities have reported.

It is part of a three-year poverty-relief plan for the four regions in southern Xinjiang — Aksu, Kashgar, Hotan and the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu — which are among the poorest areas in China.

Thanks to a series of job creation programs last year, the impoverished residents in these areas can find jobs in nearby industrial parks and “satellite factories” or migrate to larger cities in or outside Xinjiang, according to the regional department of human resources.

To make them more qualified, the local government and companies have offered basic skills training.

Ahmat Abdullat was a poor farmer in Tetir Township, Kashgar, where he would make a living from growing and selling walnuts, alongside temporary work.

He took part in a training course hosted by a Shanghai-based textiles and garment enterprise at the beginning of last year. He is now a workshop safety supervisor of the enterprise and earns around 2,500 yuan (US$369) per month.

“This job has helped my family escape poverty,” he said.