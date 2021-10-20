Joint Mekong patrol

Home » Nation

Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces yesterday for the 110th Mekong River joint patrol.

Two Chinese vessels departed yesterday morning from Jingha Port in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, for the patrol, said the Yunnan provincial public security department.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.