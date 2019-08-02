Juancun village unveiled as tourist site

Home » Nation

Renovated with blue stones, tiles and wooden beams in its original architectural style, the oldest juancun village in Taiwan was unveiled on Wednesday as a tourist site in Penghu County, an archipelago off the west coast of Taiwan.

Local authorities said the move aims to utilize the unique cultural resource of juancun villages, or military dependents’ villages that were originally built to house military soldiers and their kindred who retreated to Taiwan from the Chinese mainland in the middle of the 20th century.

These villages used to be widely seen across Taiwan, but they have gradually been abandoned as residents move into new buildings. Many of the villages have since been torn down, while a few have been preserved as cultural sites.

Lai Feng-wei, magistrate of Penghu, said at the ceremony the scenic zone is also close to several other established tourist sites in the county, which hopefully can bring fresh new travel experiences.

Administrators of the site, named the Penghu Bay Resort, said juancun villages are an important historical and cultural memory of Penghu, where many top singers grew up.

“We have given importance to the preservation and utilization of juancun culture over the years, collecting many elements that reflect the inheritance of Chinese culture,” said Hung Chi-kuang of Penghu’s scenic area administration.