Justice for Chinese student beaten to death

A 21-year-old has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges for his role in the 2014 death of Xinran Ji, a Chinese graduate student at the University of Southern California.

The jurors handed down the verdict after two hours of deliberation, convicting Alberto Ochoa of one count each of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery. Ochoa, who faces life in prison without parole, will be sentenced on March 8 next year.

“We’re very satisfied with the outcome,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said.

Ochoa and three others confronted 24-year-old Xinran Ji, who was walking home from a study group near the university campus early on July 24, 2014. Ochoa struck the victim with a metal bat before he ran away.

Andrew Garcia, another defendant in the case, eventually caught up to Ji and hit him repeatedly with the bat. Ji made his way back to his apartment where he was found dead hours later by a roommate.

Garcia and other members of the group have also been jailed.