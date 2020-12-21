Key groups in China to receive jabs in winter

Home » Nation

China will start inoculating some key groups with COVID-19 vaccines in this winter-spring period, a National Health Commission official said.

In a two-step vaccination drive, the vaccines will be given first to priority groups, including those engaged in handling imported cold-chain products and people working in exposed sectors.

These include port inspection and quarantine, aviation, public transport, fresh market, medical treatment, and disease control, Cui Gang, an official with NHC’s disease control department, said on Saturday.

The vaccination program will also cover those who plan to work or study in countries and regions with medium or high risks of exposure to the virus, Cui added. It will help relieve the pressure on China in preventing and controlling imported COVID-19 cases. It would also lower the risks of domestic outbreaks of the epidemic, said Cui.

Next, with COVID-19 vaccines approved to enter the market or the yield of vaccines improving steadily, China will put more vaccines into use, inoculating the eligible population as widely as possible, Cui said.

“This will gradually forge a barrier of immunity among the public to stop the spread of COVID-19 in China,” Cui said.

China’s vaccine development has entered the “final sprint,” with five vaccines undergoing phase-three clinical trials.

Authorities have ordered strict inspection of vaccine quality, as well as timely and accurate delivery of vaccines.