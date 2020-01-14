The story appears on
Page A2
January 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Kidnapper shot dead in Hohhot
A KIDNAPPER armed with a handgun was shot dead on the spot in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, the regional police authorities said.
According to the police, the suspect, surnamed Zhou, took three people hostage in Xincheng District of Hohhot, the regional capital, at around 11am on Sunday.
Zhou was armed with a self-made gun and explosive devices, and threatened to shoot the hostages. The police killed the suspect at around 7:15pm and defused the explosives.
The hostages were rescued. Further investigation is ongoing.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.