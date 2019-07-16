Advanced Search

July 16, 2019

Killer driver jailed

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 16, 2019 | Print Edition

A defendant, surnamed Chen, was sentenced yesterday by a local court in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, to six years in prison for causing traffic casualties. The accident occurred around 7pm on July 30, 2018, when Chen hit several pedestrians on a road with his SUV in the western part of the city proper, killing five people and injuring several others, according to the People’s Court of the West Lake District.

