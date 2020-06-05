Advanced Search

June 5, 2020

Knife attack in school

June 5, 2020

A KNIFE-WIELDING attacker wounded 37 students and two adults at a primary school in southern China yesterday, officials said, with state media identifying a security guard as the perpetrator.

The motive remains unknown.

All the victims were sent to hospital but were not in a life-threatening condition, according to authorities in Cangwu County, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The incident at the Wangfu Central Primary School happened at 8:30am. The attacker, a man surnamed Li reportedly aged around 50, was “under control” while an investigation was under way, the government said.

“A total of 36 students suffered mild injuries while one student and two adults suffered more severe injuries. All of them were sent to a hospital for treatment, and none of their lives are in danger,” it said.

The two adults were the head of the school and another security guard.

Nation
