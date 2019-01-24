The story appears on
Page A2
January 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Korean War remains set to be returned
THE remains of more Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War will be returned to China from South Korea on April 3, according to China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
It will be the sixth batch of remains of Chinese soldiers returned following a handover agreement signed by the two countries.
From 2014 to 2018, the remains of 589 soldiers were returned to China from South Korea.
Before the remains are returned, a ceremony will be held on April 1 in South Korea, according to the handover schedule set down during a meeting between the Chinese ministry and the South Korean Ministry of National Defense.
The veterans affairs ministry did not disclose the exact number of remains involved.
The Chinese People’s Volunteers fought with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Army in the Korean War against the South Korean army and US-led UN forces. Almost 200,000 Chinese People’s Volunteers soldiers were confirmed killed in the war, with most buried on the Korean Peninsula.
According to an agreement between China and South Korea, South Korea will continue to hand over remains of Chinese soldiers found in its territory based on a humanitarian spirit.
A handover is usually held before Chinese Tomb-Sweeping Day in early April.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.