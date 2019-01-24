Korean War remains set to be returned

Home » Nation

THE remains of more Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War will be returned to China from South Korea on April 3, according to China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

It will be the sixth batch of remains of Chinese soldiers returned following a handover agreement signed by the two countries.

From 2014 to 2018, the remains of 589 soldiers were returned to China from South Korea.

Before the remains are returned, a ceremony will be held on April 1 in South Korea, according to the handover schedule set down during a meeting between the Chinese ministry and the South Korean Ministry of National Defense.

The veterans affairs ministry did not disclose the exact number of remains involved.

The Chinese People’s Volunteers fought with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Army in the Korean War against the South Korean army and US-led UN forces. Almost 200,000 Chinese People’s Volunteers soldiers were confirmed killed in the war, with most buried on the Korean Peninsula.

According to an agreement between China and South Korea, South Korea will continue to hand over remains of Chinese soldiers found in its territory based on a humanitarian spirit.

A handover is usually held before Chinese Tomb-Sweeping Day in early April.