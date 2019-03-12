Lakes back to life in Inner Mongolia

Home » Nation

North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region said three major lakes in the region have seen improved ecological environment and increased biodiversity in recent years.

Authorities said after taking a series of measures over the past few years, Hulun Lake, Ulan Suhai Lake and Daihai Lake have made great progress in wetlands restoration and biodiversity improvement.

Statistics showed that over 28,000 birds of 61 species summered in the national nature reserve of Hulun Lake last year, 2.5 times more than the figure in 2013.

“Birds are especially sensitive to the environment, and the increase in the number and species reflect the great improvement in the ecological environment,” said Zou Weidong, deputy director of the management administration of the natural reserve.

Ulan Suhai Lake, located in the north bank of the middle reaches of the Yellow River, is one of the largest freshwater lakes in China. The lake has reported better water quality since all urban sewage and industrial wastewater in the area was disposed of.

Daihai Lake, the third-largest inland lake of the region, has implemented a series of measures in recent years to return reclaimed land into wetlands. The recovering wetlands and prairie have helped protect the water resources.