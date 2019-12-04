Lam: HK bill unnecessary, unjustified

Home » Nation

THE Hong Kong-related act recently passed by the US Congress and signed into law by the US president is “completely unnecessary and unjustifiable,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday.

At a media briefing, Lam said the HKSAR government strongly opposes the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, and regards it as a “very regrettable” move by a foreign legislature and administration to interfere in the Hong Kong affairs through their own legislation.

Stressing that the human rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents are well protected by the HKSAR Basic Law, Lam pointed out “we enjoy a high degree of freedom in many aspects, including freedom of press, freedom of assembly and demonstration, as well as religious freedom.”

Lam said the act may bring harm to US companies, considering that there are more than 1,300 US enterprises that have operation or even regional headquarters in Hong Kong.

As for the suspension of reviewing applications to visit Hong Kong by US military ships and aircraft and the sanctions against some US non-governmental organizations announced by the Chinese central government on Monday, Lam said the central government shall be responsible for the foreign affairs related to the HKSAR, and the HKSAR will cooperate and follow up in accordance.

Lam also said yesterday that her administration would introduce a fourth round of relief measures in the near term to boost the city’s battered economy after six months of unrest. The government has already offered around HK$21 billion (US$2.7 billion) in economic support, particularly to help the transport, tourism and retail industries.

Retailers have been especially hard-hit. Hong Kong is a top shopping destination for Chinese tourists. But the unrest has scared off tourists and hit spending.