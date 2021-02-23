Lam takes a shot of Sinovac’s vaccine

Home » Nation

HONG Kong’s leader Carrie Lam received China’s Sinovac vaccine yesterday together with top officials at a live televised event to bolster public confidence ahead of the vaccine’s rollout in the global financial hub this week.

Hong Kong will launch the vaccination campaign for its around 7.5 million residents from Friday as 1 million doses produced by Sinovac Biotech arrived last week after being approved for emergency use.

People in priority groups including health workers, the aged and cross-border truck drivers can book their two shots online from today.

“We are very determined, very committed to rolling out a free and universal vaccination program for the people of Hong Kong so that we could get ourselves out of this epidemic as soon as possible,” Lam said to reporters after she was inoculated.

Lam, dressed in a white T-shirt, was filmed receiving the first vaccine in a center set up at Hong Kong’s central library. Her Cabinet ministers including Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung lined up to get vaccinated after her.

“I feel good and as you can see there is no adverse effect,” Lam said, adding she was confident of the vaccine and hopes the inoculation of officials will make residents feel safe and get vaccinated.

Lam appealed to all residents to take the vaccine. “This requires the full collaboration of the people of Hong Kong to help Hong Kong’s society to recover as soon as possible.”

Sinovac is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be introduced in Hong Kong, ahead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine set to arrive in the Chinese special administrative region before the end of February.

Residents will be allowed to choose the type of vaccine, the government said.

Hong Kong has secured a total of 22.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZenca.

The vaccination comes at a time when Hong Kong is grappling with the fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the total tally to 10,884. Of the new infections, 13 were locally transmitted, including four untraceable cases.