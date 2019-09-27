Lam talks of ‘change for betterment of HK society’ at first public forum

Home » Nation

CHIEF Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said at the first “Community Dialogue” session yesterday that she hopes to “seek change for the betterment of Hong Kong society” through continued dialogues with the public.

In her opening speech at the session, Lam stressed that the dialogue is “not just for the sake of dialogue, nor is it a public relations tactic.”

“It is to seek change for the betterment of Hong Kong society,” she said, adding that she hopes more dialogues in different forms will be continuously held in the future in different parts of Hong Kong and more members of the public can participate.

The first “Community Dialogue” session, held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai, was attended by four secretaries of the HKSAR government and about 150 members of the public selected by computer lot drawing from the over 20,000 people who had registered for attending the session.

Lam said Hong Kong residents, irrespective of their status and position, felt pain, anxiety and anger in the past three months, and the HKSAR government should shoulder the major responsibility for finding a way out of the current impasse.

Acknowledging the shrinking public confidence in the HKSAR government and in herself, the chief executive said “direct dialogue should be initiated no matter how difficult it is.”

“I hope we can take the difficult first step with the understanding and support of the public,” she said. “The biggest responsibility lies with myself, I won’t shirk the responsibility,” she said.

“If we want to walk away from the difficulty and find a way out, the government has to take the biggest responsibility to do so,” Lam said at the stadium.

“Deep wounds have been opened in our society. These will take time to heal,” Lam said in an opinion piece in the New York Times. “But it remains this government’s hope that conversation will triumph over conflict and that through its actions, calm can be restored and trust can be rebuilt within the community.”

The protests have turned increasingly violent in recent weeks as demonstrators lobbed gasoline bombs at government buildings, vandalized public facilities and set street fires, prompting police to respond with tear gas and water cannons. More than 1,500 people have been detained.

City rail services resumed yesterday after being halted on Wednesday night at Sha Tin station, where protesters vandalized fittings for the second time this week.

Rail operator MTR has at times suspended city rail services during the protests, preventing some demonstrators from gathering, and making it a target of attack, with protesters vandalizing stations and setting fires near some exits.